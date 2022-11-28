Apple limits airdrops from Chinese phones, kneecapping government protesters

AirDrop, a file-sharing feature on Apple iOS devices, has aided dissent in many authoritarian countries. The phones form a local network of devices, that are independent of any external sources.

Anyone can opt-in to receiving an AirDrop file, from anyone else with an iPhone within range. Many cryptocurrency organizations, called DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) use AirDrop currency as perks to their financial offerings.

In Apple's case, they control the AirDrop organization, rather than it being a decentralized, or autonomous service. It flirts with the idea of being autonomous, but in the end, has a central authority, that can turn the service on or off, as it has done in China.

On November 9, 2022, Apple released its latest version of the mobile operating system, iOS 16.1.1. There was no mention of new features or the removal of access to some features.

The announcement to users was a short, simple message. “This update includes bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.”

There was a change to the AirDrop access, hidden within the update. It applied only to iPhones sold in mainland China.

There are settings that allow the AirDrop to be between certain phones, or to everyone. The receive messages from the "everyone" setting would now only run for ten minutes, then shut off, needing to be reset. The send-to-everyone setting was no longer permanent.