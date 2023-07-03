Apple makes drastic cuts to Vision Pro headset production

Apple's highly-anticipated Vision Pro mixed reality headset seems to have been hit by some early production problems.

The device, which was seven years in development, and launched to great fanfare at WWDC 23 last month was thought to be the most significant Apple product launch since the iPhone.

However, the Financial Times reports today that the Cupertino-based tech-giant is limiting production of the product.

Drastic reductions

“Apple was forced to decide to make drastic cuts to production forecasts,” FT says, due to the complexity of the headset design and difficulties in production.

The gadget, which costs $3,499, will now face production limits with just 400,000 units launching next year instead of initial plans to distribute immediately after launch in June 2023.