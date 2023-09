With privacy concerns coming to the surface among users, tech giant–Google has been questioned by the public about the issue of user choice and competition in the search engine market.

John Giannandrea, a former top Google executive, recently noted a change in the latest iPhone software update– iOS17- released on Monday (September 25).

According to Bloomberg, this update allows users to select a search engine other than Google when browsing in private mode.

Second setting added

The iOS 17 software added a second setting for choosing different search engines, making it easier for iPhone users to switch between Google and other search engines.