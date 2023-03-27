Archaeologists uncover 2,000 well-preserved ram heads in Egypt

These remains are believed to be votive offerings indicating that Ramses II was still revered at the location about 1,000 years after his passing, according to a statement from the tourism and antiquities ministry.

It also said that the new information would increase our understanding of the site's history of more than two millennia up to the Ptolemaic era. Up until the Roman conquest in 30 B.C., the Ptolemaic period lasted almost three centuries, reported by Reuters.

The ram. Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Center for the worship of the god Osiris

One of Egypt's most significant yet under-visited archaeological sites is Abydos, which is situated in the Egyptian governorate of Sohag, about 270 miles (435 kilometers) south of Cairo. It served as both a necropolis for early ancient Egyptian aristocracy and a place of worship for the god Osiris.

The crew also discovered a massive palace from the sixth dynasty of the Old Kingdom with walls that were around five meters thick, along with various statues, papyri, the old tree remains, leather clothing, and shoes, in addition to the mummified animal remains.