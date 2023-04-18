Trending
Did unicorns exist?
Chinese spy balloons
Elon Musk's X.AI
Antarctica Wind Turbines
Germany says goodbye to nuclear
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

Archaeologists accidentally stumble on a luxurious Roman winery

The establishment had a number of opulent dining areas with a view of fountains spewing out young wine.
Nergis Firtina
| Apr 18, 2023 06:15 AM EST
Created: Apr 18, 2023 06:15 AM EST
culture
Newly found winery.
Newly found winery.

Dodd et al.   

Near Rome, a luxurious ancient Roman winery was discovered among the ruins of the Quintilii Villa. Excavation reveals the building had opulent eating areas with views of wine-gushing fountains.

As Guardian reported, the villa, which is located on the ancient Appian Way as it travels southeast from Rome, had its own theater, chariot races, and a complex of baths with luxurious marble walls and flooring. However, the discovery of a complex vineyard that rivals no other in the Roman world for extravagantness has made the tale of the villa, whose origins date to the second century AD, even more fascinating.

The establishment had a number of opulent dining areas with a view of fountains spewing out young wine. The newly gathered fruit was likewise stamped down by slave laborers in marble-lined spaces, maybe with the emperor watching while he dined with his entourage.

“[The Villa of the Quintilii] was an amazing mini city completed by a luxury winery for the emperor himself to indulge his Bacchic tendencies,” said archaeologist Dr. Emlyn Dodd, assistant director at the British School at Rome and an expert on ancient wine production.

Archaeologists accidentally stumble on a luxurious Roman winery
Aerial orthophotograph of the Villa of the Quintilii.

Dodd et al.  

They found it accidentally

Published in the journal Antiquity, the archaeologists from the Italian Ministry of Culture accidentally found the ancient Roman vineyard. As they suggested, Emperor Commodus, who ruled from AD177 to AD192, constructed the chariot-racing course. It turned out that one of these starting gates had been covered by the subsequent winery.

“Usually these treading areas would be covered in a waterproof concrete,” Dodd said. “But these were covered in red marble. Which isn’t ideal, as marble gets incredibly slippery when wet. But it shows that whoever built this was prioritizing the extravagant nature of the winery over practical considerations.”

Around three sides of this spacious courtyard area were covered dining rooms with broad, open entrances. According to Dodd's theory, the emperor would have feasted and taken in the entire theatrical display of winemaking here.

The entire building appears to have been planned with both the practicality of making wine and the sheer theatricality of it in mind.

Letters from a former emperor, Marcus Aurelius, attest to his having feasted while observing the process of winemaking, possibly at a luxurious winemaking facility at the Villa Magna 30 miles to the south-east, which is the only comparable site in the archaeological record to the newly discovered winery.

Study abstract:

The elites of many past cultures have sought to romanticise agricultural labour—often the source of their wealth and hence their status. A recently discovered winery at the Villa of the Quintilii on the Via Appia Antica, near Rome, provides only the second known example from the Graeco-Roman world of an opulent wine production complex built to facilitate vinicultural ‘spectacle’. The authors present the architectural and decorative form of the winery and illustrate how the annual vintage was reimagined as ‘theatrical’ performance. Dating to the mid third century AD, the complex illuminates how ancient elites could fuse utilitarian function with ostentatious luxury to fashion their social and political status.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/17BNgtFIkd8J0IyoDqpx2e4RlGs6YfnPQt56Q5NT.jpg
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/lTkflnaMR8Bl45huKKV54LyiaOiBtQDCYl2XwXQl.jpg
Novel device smaller than rice successfully shrinks pancreatic cancer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/o2Gz3X816p/istock-499482304.jpg
The COVID-19 vaccines are the very beginning of the mRNA revolution
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/hPpt8VbddUqMedDyJvlX5smCdHbgajADzGS4yZEv.jpg
China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/15/image/png/MauhVlHImAnjyKjIobbbroPq9BjldNDmmVwDBCaN.png
Earth’s 'peculiar' magnetic field is proof of how strange our solar system came to be
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/rfr8jRewAUtKvGtDH9GB5sXmpQTDAuDv57f6rWzj.jpg
China's 'artificial sun' sets new world record by running for 403 seconds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/EBwmqg9bw0/istock-1307534443.jpg
Computer scientists just developed a system for helping AI understand human goals
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/07/image/jpeg/wPj7k2GDQgpQRHY3w0JYNX8rQG2N25rG6UFastcY.jpg
Inside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever found
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/17/image/jpeg/XtcK5fvdpltnaJ0K92KRgh4ocMik5gKjAhnglT1A.jpg
Is ChatGPT going to replace you? Possibly — The Blueprint.
More Stories
scienceWhat should we do if aliens make contact? Scientist reveals the first 4 steps to take
Paul Ratner| 11/7/2022
scienceJWST head reveals why the advanced telescope’s sunshield was surprisingly challenging
Stephen Vicinanza| 11/12/2022
innovationExpert: Building management system can cut emissions, boost sustainability
Ameya Paleja| 2/22/2023