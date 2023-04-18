Archaeologists accidentally stumble on a luxurious Roman winery

Near Rome, a luxurious ancient Roman winery was discovered among the ruins of the Quintilii Villa. Excavation reveals the building had opulent eating areas with views of wine-gushing fountains.

As Guardian reported, the villa, which is located on the ancient Appian Way as it travels southeast from Rome, had its own theater, chariot races, and a complex of baths with luxurious marble walls and flooring. However, the discovery of a complex vineyard that rivals no other in the Roman world for extravagantness has made the tale of the villa, whose origins date to the second century AD, even more fascinating.

The establishment had a number of opulent dining areas with a view of fountains spewing out young wine. The newly gathered fruit was likewise stamped down by slave laborers in marble-lined spaces, maybe with the emperor watching while he dined with his entourage.

“[The Villa of the Quintilii] was an amazing mini city completed by a luxury winery for the emperor himself to indulge his Bacchic tendencies,” said archaeologist Dr. Emlyn Dodd, assistant director at the British School at Rome and an expert on ancient wine production.

Aerial orthophotograph of the Villa of the Quintilii. Dodd et al.

They found it accidentally

Published in the journal Antiquity, the archaeologists from the Italian Ministry of Culture accidentally found the ancient Roman vineyard. As they suggested, Emperor Commodus, who ruled from AD177 to AD192, constructed the chariot-racing course. It turned out that one of these starting gates had been covered by the subsequent winery.