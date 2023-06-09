Archaeologists discover 12,000-year-old bone aerophones used by Natufians

Ever since its discovery in the 1950s, researchers and archeologists have extensively excavated and investigated the region of Eynan-Mallah, home to one of the hundreds of Natufian settlements. Natufians were the first hunter-gatherers and the first to establish villages in the Levant, a region that spans the land around the eastern Mediterranean.

And now, archaeologists have excavated seven aerophones, kind of like a flute, producing musical sounds when air is blown into them. The 12,000-year-old collection of aerophones is carved from bird bones. It is the largest assemblage of prehistoric sound-producing instruments found in their complete state in the Levant region.