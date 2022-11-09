Archaeologists just discovered the earliest written sentence in human history

An ancient spell to get rid of head lice

Engraved on a head-lice comb, researchers deciphered the sentence as, "May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard,” which they claim may in fact be a spell.

Under the leadership of Professors Yosef Garfinkel, Michael Hasel, and Martin Klingbeil, a team from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) and Southern Adventist University in the United States discovered the comb at Tel Lachish in Israel.

“This is the first sentence ever found in the Canaanite language in Israel. There are Canaanites in Ugarit in Syria, but they write in a different script, not the alphabet that is used till today. The Canaanite cities are mentioned in Egyptian documents, the Amarna letters that were written in Akkadian, and in the Hebrew Bible," shared Professor Yosef Garfinkel.

"The comb inscription is direct evidence for the use of the alphabet in daily activities some 3700 years ago. This is a landmark in the history of the human ability to write.”

The early stage of the alphabet

The Canaanites were the first to utilize the alphabet, which was later adopted by the majority of other languages around the globe, approximately 1800 BCE.

The epigrapher, or interpreter, of the study Dr. Daniel Vainstub said in The Times of Isreal, “the comb’s inscription is written in the style that characterized the very earliest stage of the alphabet’s development." He also explained that the lice were the third of the ten plagues of Egypt and it also affected Canaanites.