Archaeologists reconstruct the face of a mysterious Scottish woman named Ava

After examining the mortal remains of a mysterious Scottish woman who died approximately 3,800 years ago, archaeologists now have a fair idea of what the woman looked like.

In a new study published online, archaeologists used forensic facial reconstruction (FFR) which reconstructs the face of an individual using their skull approximations. This technique is used when there is little information available about an individual, as was the case with Ava.

Bronze Age mysterious woman

Ava’s skeleton was discovered in 1987, along with a ceramic cup, in Achavanich, Scotland. About three decades later, researchers undertook a project to look more into the history of those mortal remains.