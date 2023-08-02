Archaeologists unearth building destroyed by fire in 586 BCE

Israeli archaeologists have unearthed a building that was destroyed by fire during the Babylonian siege of Jerusalem in 586 BCE.

This is according to a study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Archaeological Science last week.

Building 100

The researchers called the structure Building 100 and its remains underwent a variety of studies to understand how the fire began. The analyses revealed that the now famous building was once a large two-story home belonging to a member of Jerusalem’s elite.

However, although archaeologists are sure that the building was decimated by a fire, they don’t know how it came to be.

“Evidence in the debris of the building left no doubt regarding the presence of fire,” the archaeologists wrote in their study.