Archaeologists unearth 3,000-year-old tomb of a priest

Archaeologists from Japan and Peru have discovered a 3,000-year-old tomb in northern Peru that is thought to be a tribute to a priest.

The tomb was found in the Pacopampa archaeological site in the Cajamarca region, about 560 miles (900 kilometers) north of the Peruvian capital, Lima. The priest is thought to be among the first priestly leaders of the region's temples.

The team of archeologists notified Peru’s Ministry of Culture of the discovery on August 24, as per a press release translated into English.

Found alongside ceramic offerings

"He is one of the first priests in the Andes to have a series of offerings," said archaeologist Juan Pablo Villanueva, and added that "the funerary context is intact.” By funerary context, the archaeologist was referring to the remains of the dead and the contexts within which they were found.