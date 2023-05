Orca attacks on ships have been reported since 2020. A study published in the journal Marine Mammal Science in 2022 observed similar attacks to be increasingly frequent in the Strait of Gibraltar.

A recent attack on May 4 involving three orcas resulted in the sinking of a yacht. Skipper Werner Schaufelberger, told Yacht that switching the engine off and keeping calm did not lead to the orcas giving up. “The two little ones shook the rudder while the big one kept running and then rammed the ship from the side with full force,” said Schaufelberger.

What was more puzzling, however, was that the attacks stopped for a few minutes before resuming. “The two little orcas copied the big one and now, with a slight run-up, shot towards the ship. Mainly on the rudder, but also on the keel,” added the skipper.