Over time, wine grapes have been cultivated in many rugged landscapes.

But climate change is making it harder than ever to grow high quality grapes.

Many varietals could disappear in the future unless farmers - and grapes - can adapt.

In rural Italy, Portugal, and Spain, centuries of viticulture have carved grand terraces into the hills, cultivated world-renown wines, and fostered a unique agricultural lifestyle that has been designated by UNESCO for cultural preservation. But for the farmers who are keeping these ancient traditions alive, climate change might do what the harsh terrain could not.

It is called heroic viticulture, and it’s not for the faint of heart. To grow grapes “heroically”, one of four agricultural conditions must be met: a slope of more than 30 percent, an altitude of at least 500 meters above sea level, vines are grown on agricultural terraces, or the vineyard occupies a small island with difficult growing conditions.