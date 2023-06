In a significant shift from its conventional stance of staying away from voluntary agreements for international space policy, India has become the latest signatory to the Artemis Accords. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the Accords during his first official state visit this week, The White House said in a press release.

For years India has advocated for a legally binding treaty to govern global space activities and prevent its weaponization. A country that has advocated against strong space policy ties with Russia or the US in the past, India has seen itself as an important counterweight to geopolitical rivalries and called for international law to monitor civilian and military space activities.