It turns out that thousands of years ago, Romans preferred a clean-shaven look and engaged in painful hair removal activities.

Archaeologists from the New English Heritage Museum discovered dozens of tweezers from an ancient settlement that dates back to the 2nd to 4th century AD.

Over 50 tweezers — along with other interesting artifacts — were recovered from Wroxeter Roman City in Shropshire, England.

“At Wroxeter alone, we have discovered over 50 pairs of tweezers, one of the largest collections of this item in Britain, indicating that it was a popular accessory! The advantage of the tweezer was that it was safe, simple, and cheap, but unfortunately not pain-free,” said Cameron Moffett, English Heritage Curator at Wroxeter Roman City, in an official release.