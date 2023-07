A recent study has revealed the negative side of "artificial greening" on the environment.

Researchers from the University of Barcelona discovered that tiny plastic fibers used to produce artificial grass often wind up in water bodies, posing a substantial hazard to marine ecology.

The team found a substantial percentage of artificial grass plastic in seawater near Barcelona in Spain.

Evaluation of tiny plastics in the waters of Spain

Artificial grass, also known as turf, comprises synthetic fibers designed to resemble natural grass. It is mainly composed of two kinds of plastic: polyethylene and polypropylene.

Polyethylene's disastrous impact on many terrestrial and marine ecosystems has been well established. Every year, millions of tons of polyethylene pollutants end up in the environment due to less recycling effectiveness.