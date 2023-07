Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing many industries, and the filmmaking industry is no exception.

The transformative impact of AI on filmmaking has ushered in a new era of creativity, efficiency, and immersive storytelling.

What does the future hold for AI in filmmaking?

From pre-production to post-production, AI technologies are being used to enhance the filmmaking experience. They can analyze large amounts of data to give meaningful insights or create beautiful and mesmerizing graphics that transport us to different worlds. The possibilities are truly endless.

All this saves filmmakers production costs, time, and resources that can be utilized elsewhere. Looking to the future, AI continues to hold promise for more sophisticated and creative applications.

So, here we look at the current scope of AI technologies for the film industry, the ethical considerations surrounding their use, as well as what the future holds.

Uses in scriptwriting

In 2016, an experimental short science fiction film called Sunspring was released. The film, directed by Oscar Sharp, was written by an AI program called Benjamin, which had been developed by Sharp in collaboration with AI researcher Ross Goodwin.