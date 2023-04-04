Australia: Last member of secretive 'Five Eyes' alliance bans TikTok on government phones

In a statement on Tuesday, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said his department would issue a mandatory direction to prohibit the Chinese-owned app on devices issued by commonwealth departments and agencies.

"The direction will come into effect as soon as practicable. Exemptions will only be granted on a case-by-case basis and with appropriate security mitigations in place," he said.

Lee Hunter, TikTok's general manager for Australia, said that the company was not informed of the proposed ban prior. "We are extremely disappointed by this decision, which, in our view, is driven by politics, not by fact," Hunter said in a statement. "Again, we stress that there is no evidence to suggest that TikTok is in any way a security risk to Australians and should not be treated differently to other social media platforms," Hunter added.

China's national security law mandates the sharing of customer data

Governments are concerned about the ByteDance-owned app's risks to cybersecurity and data privacy. Though TikTok has maintained that it does not share data with the Chinese government, China's national security law mandates that Chinese companies share customer data when requested by the government.

In what sounds very worrying, Liberal Senator James Paterson told Sky News Australia that the move was already "very, very late."

"It was ten months ago that TikTok admitted to me in a letter that Australian user data is accessible, and has been accessed in mainland China, which of course puts it in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party under their intelligence laws," Paterson said.