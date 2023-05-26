ChatGPT: Departments in Australia given freedom to experiment with AI tool

The federal government in Australia has left it to the various departments to decide on the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT instead of formulating a common policy for public services, ABC News reported. While the Department of Home Affairs has called the usage "coordinated and monitored," lawmakers have argued that it is being done without any clear "guardrails or protections."

Millions of users have experimented with tools like ChatGPT since it was introduced last year, and private organizations have jumped to make AI an integral part of their products and services to improve productivity and cut costs.