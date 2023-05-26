ChatGPT: Departments in Australia given freedom to experiment with AI tool

ChatGPT: Departments in Australia given freedom to experiment with AI toolThe policy vacuum could impact refugees warns lawmaker.Ameya Paleja| May 26, 2023 07:31 AM ESTCreated: May 26, 2023 07:31 AM ESTcultureThe use of AI tools by governments lacks formal policy in most countriesstyle-photography/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The federal government in Australia has left it to the various departments to decide on the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT instead of formulating a common policy for public services, ABC News reported. While the Department of Home Affairs has called the usage "coordinated and monitored," lawmakers have argued that it is being done without any clear "guardrails or protections."Millions of users have experimented with tools like ChatGPT since it was introduced last year, and private organizations have jumped to make AI an integral part of their products and services to improve productivity and cut costs. See Also Related Google to take on ChatGPT with 'snackable, visual' search engine upgrade as AI wars intensify ChatGPT rival Claude AI can comprehend an entire book in seconds OpenAI changes AI strategy, won't train ChatGPT on customer data, says Sam Altman On the other hand, governments have been rather slow in their response to the explosion of this technology and have refrained from putting any moratoriums on its use, even after requests from certain sections of the public. It has now emerged that government departments in Australia have been deploying these tools at will in the absence of a federal policy on their usage. Which Australian departments are using AI?According to the confirmation given by Home Affairs, various departments such as Information Computer Technology Division, Refugee Humanitarian & Settlement Division, Data & Economic Analysis Centre, and Cyber and Critical Technology Coordination Centre have been identified as those using ChatGPT. The usage of the AI tool is "coordinated and monitored," as per the ABC report. Parts of a department have sought access to use the tool for "experimentation and learning purposes" and were looking at the "utility for innovation." The department also said that it was not aware of employees using the tool as part of their everyday jobs. Former barrister turned politician David Shoebridge has, however, criticized the move and called it "concerning" that the Refugee Humanitarian & Settlement Division was also part of this experiment. Shoebridge highlighted that leak of personal information in such a use case could literally cost lives. The use of AI has exploded in recent monthsBlack_Kira/iStock Other departments, such as the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC), have, however, prohibited the use of these tools and advised staff not to enter work-related information into such tools using their personal devices. Interesting Engineering had previously reported instances where employees of private organizations shared confidential information with ChatGPT. Since AI tools use the information entered to train future iterations of their products, the lack of a federal directive on the use of such tools has become a recipe for disaster, Shoebridge told ABC. Back in the U.S., the White House recently announced that it would hold a listening session to analyze the impact of AI deployment on workers and use the inputs to formulate a national AI strategy. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrongWorld's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first testTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsCould seaweed bricks provide the key to more sustainable construction at sea?Rimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstLIFTbuild: New game-changing construction system in skyscraper industryScientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cellsNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Smart roads, wireless EV charging, and the future of American infrastructure Job Board