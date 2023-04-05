Australian mayor may sue ChatGPT in a ‘landmark’ defamation case

"It would potentially be a landmark moment in the sense that it's applying this defamation law to a new area of artificial intelligence and publication in the I.T. space," James Naughton, a lawyer at Hood's law company Gordon Legal, told Reuters.

"He's an elected official, his reputation is central to his role," said Naughton.

Hood used the public record to expose corporate wrongdoing. Therefore, it matters to him "if people in his community are accessing this material."

In a letter to OpenAI, Hood's attorneys warned that if the firm didn't correct the incorrect information within 28 days, Hood might file a lawsuit.

In an early 2000s foreign bribery case involving a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Australia, ChatGPT wrongly declared that Hood had served time in prison for bribery.

Hood was never accused of a crime; instead, all that had been done was to disclose the bribes to the police.

In Australia, the maximum amount of damages that can be awarded for defamation is typically A$400,000 (approx U.S $269,360).