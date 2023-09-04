AUKUS: Australia to make its minehunter boats crewless

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is turning its focus to using uncrewed vessels as it looks to strengthen its presence in the strategically important region of the Pacific Ocean, Popular Science reported. As part of this initiative, RAN will look to eventually replace its crewed minehunter vessels with uncrewed ones.

In recent years, the Pacific Ocean, which extends from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Southern Ocean in the south, has emerged as an area of strategic importance after China began to flex its naval muscle in this zone. The vastness of the ocean is bounded by the continents of Asia in the west and the Americas in the east, with Australia the lone island continent in between.