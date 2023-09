A new high-tech autonomous drone, unveiled by California-based company Skydio, could help New York Police end high-speed car chases. The company which has supplied drones for both military and utility purposes, is working to use drones as first responders (DFR) for the police in the US.

A decade ago, Skydio began its journey as a company that provides athletes with a 'follow-me-everywhere' drone that could help shoot videos from the air while on the move. Three years ago, the company made a significant pivot as it looked to serve the needs of the US military. After serving customers in the utility sector, Skydio has made some headway in becoming an integral part of the New York Police Department (NYPD).