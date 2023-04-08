Baidu files lawsuit against Apple, app makers for fake Ernie AI bot apps
Chinese search engine giant Baidu has sued app developers and Apple for selling fake copies of its Ernie artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot bot app on the Apple App Store, according to a Reuters report on Saturday.
The chatbot powered by AI, Ernie, was unveiled last month and is positioned as US-developed ChatGPT's most significant Chinese challenger.
"At present, Ernie does not have any official app," Baidu said in a statement late on Friday posted on its official "Baidu AI" WeChat account.
"Until our company's official announcement, any Ernie app you see from App Store or other stores are fake," it said while posting a photograph of its court filing.
The Apple corporation and the producers of the knockoff Ernie bot programs were the targets of lawsuits filed by Baidu, according to the company.
Ernie AI Bot at par with GPT-4
People who request and obtain access codes are permitted to utilize the Ernie bot. The bot's most recent edition, which was released last month, is almost on par with GPT-4, the most recent large language model from OpenAI.
With a primary focus on the Chinese market, the chatbot's knowledge network contains 550 billion facts. It can produce graphics and movies from Chinese text as well as a collection of Chinese idioms, as well as provide voice responses in various dialects of Chinese.
In its demo, the chatbot was able to sum up a Chinese science fiction book, identify the actors who played the book's central characters in the film version, compare their heights, and determine which of the two actors was taller.
In a different demonstration, it was able to come up with names, develop slogans, and even produce a newsletter with a predetermined word count for a high-tech service company that catered to small and mid-size businesses.
The fact that Baidu has launched a lawsuit shows how serious the corporation is about defending its intellectual property rights and halting the circulation of pirated software.
Baidu considers the Ernie bot to be a significant advancement, and the company is keen to prevent any unauthorized use of the technology.
This action is being taken as China tightens regulations pertaining to tech businesses and cracks down on monopolistic behavior.
The lawsuit could have a big impact on the Chinese tech market and encourage other businesses to file similar lawsuits to defend their intellectual property rights.
Meanwhile, Apple has not made any comments on the matter so far.
There are still at least four bogus apps using the Mandarin name of the Ernie bot in the Apple App Store, according to a Reuters check report.