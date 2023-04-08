Baidu files lawsuit against Apple, app makers for fake Ernie AI bot apps

"At present, Ernie does not have any official app," Baidu said in a statement late on Friday posted on its official "Baidu AI" WeChat account.

"Until our company's official announcement, any Ernie app you see from App Store or other stores are fake," it said while posting a photograph of its court filing.

The Apple corporation and the producers of the knockoff Ernie bot programs were the targets of lawsuits filed by Baidu, according to the company.

Ernie AI Bot at par with GPT-4

People who request and obtain access codes are permitted to utilize the Ernie bot. The bot's most recent edition, which was released last month, is almost on par with GPT-4, the most recent large language model from OpenAI.

With a primary focus on the Chinese market, the chatbot's knowledge network contains 550 billion facts. It can produce graphics and movies from Chinese text as well as a collection of Chinese idioms, as well as provide voice responses in various dialects of Chinese.

In its demo, the chatbot was able to sum up a Chinese science fiction book, identify the actors who played the book's central characters in the film version, compare their heights, and determine which of the two actors was taller.