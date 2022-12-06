Sam Bankman-Fried could be fined and put behind bars for FTX's $32 billion debacle

Large investors fled in droves, leaving most smaller investors with useless junk in their portfolios. This has led, understandably, to anger among those who trusted Bankman-Fried. There have even been claims that FTX was, effectively, a high-tech, crypto-based Ponzi scheme on a grand scale.

A Ponzi scheme is a type of deception when the quick profits paid to the initial investors from funds provided by later investors encourage belief in the success of an unrealized business. If this is the case, the federal authorities will be eager to throw the book at Bankman-Fried.

But these are just accusations; there is no concrete evidence yet. At least, as far as we know.

However, running companies poorly is not a crime, as he has admitted repeatedly over the interim weeks. In interviews, including with Andrew Ross Sorkin, he has even seemed to blame Caroline Ellison, his colleague (and ex-girlfriend) at Alameda.

He claims he was unaware of how heavily leveraged Alameda was and that he was unaware of many activities taking place within his enormous empire. But, of course, we only have his word to go on.

But, if fraud were involved, as some have claimed, that would be a very different story; that is indeed illegal.

Did Bankman-Fried commit fraud?

Currently, at least $8 billion of money from former customers that were supposed to be used to cover massive losses at the hedge fund he used to run called Alameda Research is missing. With billions of dollars in debt, both of his businesses are bankrupt.

The chosen replacement CEO, John Ray III, said that in the 40 years he has worked in law and restructuring, he has never seen "such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here."