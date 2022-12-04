Elon Musk’s battle against bots: ‘It’s a war and we are gonna win that war’

The tech billionaire was asked about his plan for handling the bots on Twitter 2.0, to which he responded.

"I will defeat the bots," he said, "It's a war, and we are gonna win that war."

"We will expose those who want to manipulate people," he added.

He explained that the bots were acting "in concert," but he intends to develop software that will allow him to control the bot influence.

"Those software tools haven't been written, but we will make them," he said.

More than a million people tuned in to Twitter Spaces to hear Musk speak. Screenshot/Twitter

To one of the questions asked about the re-introduction of blue check marks on Twitter which has been delayed by Twitter 2.0 twice, Musk stated that his team is "a week away to restart [the] verification process."

The new CEO suggested that another verification process might be added to strengthen user credibility and combat bots.

This verification process may include two-factor phone verification with a reliable carrier, ID verification similar to Airbnb, and organizational verification.

Bots make 50% of internet traffic worldwide

Automated bots have been on the list of to-do things for Twitter 2.0 from day one since Musk took over Twitter.