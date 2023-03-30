Belgian woman blames ChatGPT-like chatbot ELIZA for her husband’s suicide

"Without these conversations with the chatbot ELIZA, my husband would still be here," she told La Libre.

The woman in her thirties has two small children and lived a comfortable life with her late husband. She provided a moving and extremely difficult testimony regarding the morality of these new conversational "intelligent" agents, noted La Libre's report.

As per the report, the man killed himself six weeks after speaking with ELIZA.

The person had extreme eco-anxiety that developed two years ago and sought comfort from ELIZA, a chatbot powered by EleutherAI's GPT-J open-source artificial intelligence language model, according to the family.

GPT-J outperforms OpenAI's GPT-3 on a variety of zero-shot down-streaming tasks and can even outperform it on code generation tasks. The most recent version, GPT-J-6B, is a language model based on The Pile data set, as per online credentials of the company.

Meanwhile, The chatbot's Silicon Valley-based founder told La Libre that his team is "working to improve the safety of the AI."

Suicidal thoughts expressed to the chatbot now result in a message directing them to suicide prevention services.

Safety concerns have increased after the tragedy

The tragedy has prompted demands for increased awareness and improved citizen safety.

"With the popularisation of ChatGPT, the general public has discovered the potential of artificial intelligence in our lives like never before," said Mathieu Michel, Belgium's Secretary of State for Digitalisation, in charge of Administrative Simplification.