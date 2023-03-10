TikTok is now officially banned on Belgian government work phones

"That's why it is logical to forbid the use of TikTok on phones provided by the federal government. The safety of our information must prevail," he said.

Due to growing worries about the business and whether China's government could use TikTok to collect user data or further its interests, the European Commission and the European Parliament banned the app from staff phones last month. Beijing has, as would be expected, consistently refuted any such plans.

After the Flemish regional government of Belgium said on Thursday that its employees couldn't use TikTok on their phones, De Croo asked other regional governments to follow the same rules.

This news comes hot on the heels of similar talk from the United States. The White House has backed a bill from a group of senators that would give the administration broad powers to ban foreign technology like the Chinese-owned video app TikTok, among others, if it threatens national security.

The bill's target is the popular app, which belongs to the Chinese company ByteDance and has over 100 million US users. The law would allow the Commerce Department to limit or even ban TikTok and other technologies that threaten national security.