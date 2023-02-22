Robot-tax: Bernie Sanders backs Bill Gates to kill automation impact on humans

"If workers are going to be replaced by robots, as will be the case in many industries, we're going to need to adapt tax and regulatory policies," Sanders writes in the book.

This is "to assure that the change does not simply become an excuse for race-to-the-bottom profiteering by multinational corporations."

Sanders represents Vermont as the senior senator from the United States, a position he has held since 2007 and is famous for his anti-capitalist stand.

The tax, according to him, might be used to take into consideration how automation will affect workers, particularly those who will be replaced by robots.

'A misguided idea,' disputes analyst

While the concept of a robot tax has gained support, others have expressed doubts about its efficacy.

According to an analysis by Robert Seamans for Brookings, the tax may have detrimental effects on businesses, employees, and the overall economy.

These taxes "may be well-intentioned" but are "a misguided idea that would have negative consequences for firms, their workers, and ultimately the economy," notes Seamans.

Sanders is not the only representative who thinks robots should be subject to taxes; other ideas for legislation have also been put out, such as compelling businesses to contribute a percentage of payroll taxes to a fund for retraining displaced people.