Methane (CH4) is responsible for 11.4 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Being the most potent gas, methane was also on the agenda for discussion at the White House.

According to Reuters, the Biden administration, on 23 July 2023, implemented a cabinet-level task to help organize federal agencies in employing technologies that identify methane leaks. They further emphasized enforcing methane regulations to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite efforts to reduce potent greenhouse gases, high methane emissions were detected at the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos' rocket site – Blue Origin. An instrument on board the International Space Station was responsible for detecting a surprising amount of methane gas released.