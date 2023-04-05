2022 was a tough year for tech billionaires like Bezos and Musk

The news came on the heels of Forbes, which on Tuesday revealed its annual ranking of the wealthiest billionaires in the world. The list named Jeff Bezos, the creator of Amazon, the billionaire whose wealth had suffered the most over the previous year.

Since Bezos’ stock has not been sold, this “loss” is only on paper. We doubt he’s had any sleepless nights over it.

Amazon has had a difficult start to 2023 thus far as well. CEO Andy Jassy, who succeeded Bezos when he stepped down in July 2021, would announce the largest job cuts in the company's history in January. Jassy predicted in March that Amazon would further reduce employment by 9,000 people as it appeared to be a "leaner" business.

This news comes in light of a larger general trend regarding tech firms who have all had a challenging year, and falling stock prices have seriously hurt the fortunes of their founders.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter, came in second on Forbes' list with a net worth of $180 billion ($29 billion down from last year), and Bernard Arnault, the head of luxury goods company LVMH, took first place with a net worth of $211 billion.