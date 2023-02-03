'Biggest con': Adani suffers $107 billion loss after damning report

A lengthy but ultimately infective riposte

In a 413-page riposte, the Adani Group firmly denied the accusations, calling them "nothing but a lie" from the "Madoffs of Manhattan." However, investors were not soothed.

"It is tremendously concerning that the statements of an entity sitting thousands of miles away, with no credibility or ethics, has caused serious and unprecedented adverse impact on our investors," the Adani response said, referring to Hindenburg as an "unethical short seller."

"Hindenburg has not published this report for any altruistic reasons but purely out of selfish motives and in flagrant breach of applicable securities and foreign exchange laws," it added.

A previous statement by Hindenburg doubled down on its accusations stating that Adani has failed to address any of the issues raised in its report that accused the company of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme."

"Instead, as expected, Adani has resorted to bluster and threats," Hindenburg's statement said.

"Regarding the company's threats of legal action, to be clear, we would welcome it. We fully stand by our report and believe any legal action taken against us would be meritless.

"We have a long list of documents we would demand in a legal discovery process."

Fundamentally, the accusations against Adamani consist of claims that the group was loading companies with debt that put the entire group on a "precarious financial footing."

Hindenburg further claimed that Adani had "predictably tried to lead the focus away from substantive issues and instead stoked a nationalist narrative, claiming our report amounted to a 'calculated attack on India.'"