The most gigantic hot air balloon ever designed and built is set to soar to altitudes of 35,000 feet (10,668 meters) or more in support of the US veteran charity Special Operations Warrior Foundation. The balloon will carry seven people within its rattan basket before five plan to skydive out of it. The balloon, built by Cameron Balloons US, will attempt this potential world record-breaking event over New Mexico this month (September 2023).

Jumping for charity

The skydivers will attempt their jump at altitudes typically occupied by jet airliners but where, to date, manned hot air balloons rarely venture. “Balloons don’t normally fly above 18,000 feet,” explained Andrew Baird, the general manager of Cameron Balloons US. He also explained to Popular Science that such a jump would not be easy. “It’s hard on the body,” he says. “You have to approach the mission scientifically and with great caution," he added.