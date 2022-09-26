Bill and Melinda Gates plan to run their foundation for 25 more years

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was established in 2000 with the aim of fighting poverty, disease, climate change, and access to healthcare and education worldwide. Since then, the foundation has spent nearly $80 billion to combat diseases such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, and the coronavirus.

In 25 years, Gates will be 91, while Melinda will be 91, which means that the future generation of philanthropic billionaires will need to continue what they started.

"We think spending all the money in that timeframe makes sense," Gates continued to Forbes. "So we'll be shifting money over more and more, we committed to raise the spend level up."

World's largest charitable organization

Just two months before this announcement, Gates donated $20 billion to his foundation to increase its annual spending. The donation, combined with Warren Buffett's $3.1 billion gift in June 2022, brings The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's endowment to approximately $70 billion, making it one of the largest, if not the largest charitable organization in the world.

In the next 25 years, they will "try and bring infectious disease, or all of the diseases that make the world inequitable, to bring those largely to an end, either through eradication or getting them down to very low levels," Gates said.

Since its launch, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has undeniably impacted the world for the better. It played a crucial role in creating Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance — a global health program founded in 2000 that provides immunization to developing countries. From 2000 to 2020, the program has helped vaccinate more than 888 million children in 77 countries through routine immunization and supported more than 1.19 billion vaccinations through campaigns. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation contributed more than $4 billion to the program, including $750 million in seed funding, while helping convince governments and global health organizations to chip in billions more.