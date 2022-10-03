Bill Gates thinks not eating meat or having a nice house won’t solve climate crisis

These moves are also expected to face resistance in the court of law and are not foolproof in curbing emissions. Interesting Engineering has reported the dark side of electric vehicles in the past and Gates' comments also reiterate the need for more innovation in the area rather than running with what we currently have.

Gates supported climate change innovations

Speaking to Bloomberg, Gates flawed the approaches such as asking people not to eat meat or desire to have a nice house to combat climate change. The former CEO of Microsoft said that these approaches could convince a few people to change their habits but could not be expected to play a central role in our fight against climate change.

Gates lamented the lack of innovation in our fight to address climate change when he said, "We're not even trying to make breakthroughs, such as inventing an economic way of making aviation fuel, cement or steel. The existing tools only apply to areas like electricity generation and don't apply to most of the emissions," Business Insider reported.

On his part, Gates founded TerraPower, a company engaged in designing nuclear reactors in 2015, and has also fuelled innovations in clean energy by supporting close to 100 startups through his investment venture, Breakthrough Energy. His notable investments include companies like Turntide, which is increasing the energy efficiency of electric motors and Mangrove Lithium, a Vancouver-based lithium refining company.