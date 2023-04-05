Microsoft’s Bill Gates rejects Elon Musk backed letter to pause AI

"I don't think asking one particular group to pause solves the challenges," Gates told Reuters on Monday, nullifying the idea.

"Clearly there's huge benefits to these things…what we need to do is identify the tricky areas."

Gates emphasized the significant gaps in such a ban's implementation and added that it would necessitate support from businesses all over the world.

He thinks that requesting that one particular group put its development on hold will not address the problems.

Gates acknowledged the conflicting views on the issue inside the tech sector, noting: "But there are a lot of different opinions in this area."

The open letter from last month stated that companies should immediately cease training any AI systems that would be "more powerful than GPT-4."

Thousands of influential people, including Musk, demanded immediate suspension in developing AI systems, with a minimum 6-month "moratorium," a temporary ban.

However, critics have questioned if Musk's Tesla will stop developing its own AI technology, such as the Tesla Bot and interference chips for self-driving cars.

Elon Musk and Bill Gates feud

Musk and Gates' recent feud began when Musk attacked Gates online, claiming the Bill and the Melinda Gates Foundation founder had only a "limited" understanding of AI.