The world's biggest crypto exchange Binance lost $100 million in hack

The hack is expected to have affected $100 million in BNBs, about "a quarter of the last BNB burn," Zhao wrote in a separate tweet.

About two hours before Zhao's tweet, the official Binance Twitter account stated that BNB Chain was under maintenance. "We will suspend all deposits and withdrawals via the BNB chain temporarily until there are further updates," Binance wrote.

In January of 2020, hackers stole approximately $80 million in cryptocurrency by exploiting a bug on the Qubit Finance platform that lets users convert one form of digital currency into another.

In March of the same year, the Ronin Network announced that hackers had stolen roughly $625 million in cryptocurrency from its blockchain and the play-to-earn Axie Infinity video game network that operates on top of it. The hackers got away with approximately 173,600 of the very popular ether and 25.5 million of USDC, a cryptocurrency pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The incident, at the time, was believed to be the biggest theft of cryptocurrency ever.

In April of 2022, cyber actors, such as the Lazarus Group and APT38 from North Korea, were confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to be involved in the $600-million crypto-heist that took place in March.

The North Korean cyber criminals were reported to have also made away with over $400 million in 2021 alone.