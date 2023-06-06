Binance US, under SEC lens, now dragged to court for being 'illegal and fraud'

The world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, is being sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S., The Verge reported. The crypto exchange has been under investigation by the SEC as well as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for alleged violations of financial laws in the U.S.

The lawsuit comes after the crash of FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange in the world, leaving very little room for crypto investors to extend their wings. Countries like China have called for a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies, and while they are not regulated, the U.S. is a large market for cryptocurrencies.