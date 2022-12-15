Binance withdrawals surge to $3 billion, CEO CZ calls its ‘business as usual’

Rise and fall of the crypto empire

An unregulated sector, cryptocurrency markets saw a meteoric rise during the pandemic years as the global economy came to a grinding halt. With the world going back to the previous normal this year, the interest in cryptocurrencies has dropped, and coin valuations have been reduced to less than 60 percent of their all-time highs.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency, is now trading below $18,000, a far cry from the $64,000 peak it saw just a year ago. The crypto markets were already preparing for a rough winter ahead when the collapse of FTX unfolded, and prosecutors in the U.S. were looking at other crypto companies, too, even as they tighten the screws on SBF's trial.

Binance under the lens

Unidentified sources told Reuters that prosecutors were investigating a money laundering investigation against Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao (popularly known as CZ), and other executives could face criminal charges.

According to Futurism, Binance halted the withdrawals of the stablecoin USDC, pegged to the U.S. dollar, for about eight hours on Tuesday to initiate a token swap. The news worried investors, who, led by the quantitative trading firm, Jump Crypto, made large withdrawals totaling $3 billion in net outflows over 24 hours from Binance.