Roman Empire may have been the birthplace of Brachycephalic breeds, study suggests

Flat-faced dog remains were found at an excavation site in Aydın in 2007. In 2021, the team studied the bones, as per Phys.

Despite the specimen's incompleteness, the research team recognized it as a well-cared-for canine. Throughout the Roman era, dogs were primarily kept as working animals and not in high shape.

The dog was brachycephalic

The scientists determined that the dog belonged to the brachycephalic breed, which includes dogs with flat faces like boxers, pugs, and chow chows. The discovery was exceptional because only one other brachycephalic species had ever been discovered from the Roman Empire among the Pompeii ruins. Additionally, it is the oldest brachycephalic dog ever discovered, raising the possibility that Romans were the first to breed dogs with flat faces.

The research team estimated the dog's general size and discovered that it was smaller than they had anticipated. Its age was determined by carbon dating to be between 1,942 and 2,118 years ago.

The examination of its teeth also revealed that it had only just reached adulthood before passing away. The scientists also looked at the skull about many contemporary dog breeds and concluded that it primarily resembled a French bulldog.