Bitcoin falls to 2-year low after Binance decides not to rescue FTX

As Interesting Engineering had then reported, Binance's offer was non-binding, and the company could walk away from the option of bailing FTX out if it found reasons in its due diligence. About 24 hours later, Binance's team had found enough evidence of "mishandled funds" not to get involved.

What happened at FTX?

The troubles at FTX came to light when Binance said it was offloading FTT, the former's digital token, over concerns about financial stability at the crypto exchange. Bankman-Fried, who tried to convince retail investors that the exchange's finances were okay, could only hold the fort for two days since mass withdrawals crunched its liquidity.

As Binance agreed to step in, subject to corporate diligence, FTX's legal and compliance staff quit on Tuesday evening, a Yahoo Finance report said, which is a clear signal that problems at Bahamas-based FTX ran deeper than previously thought.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Securities and Exchange Commission was looking into investigating the crypto exchange's U.S. subsidiary, FTX.US. Experts told Yahoo Finance that FTX's troubles might have been due to co-mingling customer deposits with trading practices at Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried's trading firm.