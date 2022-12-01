European Central Bank warns that Bitcoin’s days might be over soon

The comments come at a time when the cryptocurrency industry is reeling under a shock from the collapse of FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world. The currency exchange, which was once valued at $32 billion, crumbled in a matter of days due to a liquidity crunch and high withdrawals from investors and had to file for bankruptcy.

Following the collapse of FTX, Bitcoin prices tumbled to levels below $16,000, a far cry from the $64,000 it commanded just a year ago. A week later, Bitcoin seems to have recovered, with its prices crossing $17,000 on Wednesday. However, Ulrich Bindseil, Director General at the ECB, and Jürgen Schaaf, the Adviser at the bank, look at this rise as Bitcoin's last gasp.

Why Bitcoin won't make it big in the future

The blog post traces back to the origins of Bitcoin and how the concept has been marketed as a decentralized digital currency for the world. However, the experts point out that Bitcoin transactions are slow, expensive, and cumbersome. Although certain businesses have been accepting Bitcoin as a mode of payment, the blog post states that legal real-world transactions using the cryptocurrency have still reached significant levels yet.

Calling Bitcoin's market value based purely on speculation, the ECB experts added that speculative bubbles require waves of investors to pump money, which happened initially with Bitcoin and continues even today. Despite the crypto winter that is set in, venture capitalists continue to pump money into the crypto and blockchain industry.