Bitcoin trades at five-year low, but value remains strong

Far from its all-time high values, cryptocurrency Bitcoin is failing to attract interest from traders, as per a recent report of trading volumes at crypto exchanges, CNBC reported. An analysis conducted by a data analytics firm found trading volumes were at an all-time low in five years, matching those of the pre-pandemic years.

The interest in Bitcoin surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as the world economy came to a grinding halt. As investors looked to park their funds in rising assets, Bitcoin became a top favorite, and its valuation soared to all-time highs of over $68,000.

Countries like El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as an official currency and even distributed it accessible to citizens willing to experiment with it. However, as the wheels of the global economy began turning again, Bitcoin lost its sheen, and its value plummeted. So has investor interest in it.