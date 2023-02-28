Trending
Nokia logo change
Euclid Spacecraft
TOI-5205 planet
Motorola Defy Satellite Link
Facial recognition drone
Enceladus moon
RadioGPT

Cambridge’s youngest black professor couldn't read or write till 18

Jason Arday suffered from many developmental delays because of his condition.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Feb 28, 2023 08:08 AM EST
Created: Feb 28, 2023 08:08 AM EST
culture
Jason Arday.
Jason Arday.

University of Cambridge.  

An autistic man who could not read or write until he was 18 is now Cambridge University's youngest-ever black professor. His name is Jason Arday and he is 37 years old. His autism was so severe that he was left speechless until he was 11.

Violently reject at first

He said: "When I started writing academic papers, I had no idea what I was doing. I did not have a mentor and no one ever showed me how to write.

"Everything I submitted got violently rejected. The peer review process was so cruel, it was almost funny, but I treated it as a learning experience and, perversely, began to enjoy it."

Despite being diagnosed with global developmental delays when he was a child, he had huge questions to ask the world.

He remembers thinking: "Why are some people homeless? Why is there war? I remember thinking if I don't make it as a football player or a professional snooker player, then I want to save the world."

He finally learned to read and write in his teens and at age 27 he wrote on his bedroom wall: "One day I will work at Oxford or Cambridge."

Taking on the world and winning

He recalls how he talked to his friend and college mentor Sandro Sandi: "Sandro told me, 'I think you can do this - I think we can take on the world and win.' Looking back, that was when I first really believed in myself.

"A lot of academics say they stumbled into this line of work, but from that moment I was determined and focused - I knew that this would be my goal. On reflection, this is what I was meant to do," he told Wales Online.

Most Popular

He studied by night and worked as a PE by day. He went on to receive two master's degrees and a Ph.D. in educational studies from Liverpool John Moores University becoming an acclaimed professor in the process and publishing his first solo paper in 2018.

He first secured a Senior Lectureship at Roehampton University before moving on to Durham University, where he was an Associate Professor of Sociology.

He then moved forward to begin a prestigious professorship at the University of Glasgow’s School of Education, making him, at the time, one of the youngest professors in the UK.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
An expedition to the Arctic in search of the missing climate puzzle

Verena Mohaupt, logistics coordinator of MOSAiC, Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate, talks about the perilous journey.

Deena Theresa | 7/27/2022
Elon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?
sciencepremiumElon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?
Chris Young| 8/10/2022
How did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrong
sciencepremiumHow did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrong
Paul Ratner| 8/24/2022
More Stories
culture
Tesla Investor Day: Here's what you can expect from Elon Musk tomorrow
Ameya Paleja| 2/28/2023
culture
Elon Musk once again becomes the richest person in the world
Ameya Paleja| 2/28/2023
culture
Nokia's logo change in the bigger picture - what's new?
Deena Theresa| 2/27/2023