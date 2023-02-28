Cambridge’s youngest black professor couldn't read or write till 18

"Everything I submitted got violently rejected. The peer review process was so cruel, it was almost funny, but I treated it as a learning experience and, perversely, began to enjoy it."

Despite being diagnosed with global developmental delays when he was a child, he had huge questions to ask the world.

He remembers thinking: "Why are some people homeless? Why is there war? I remember thinking if I don't make it as a football player or a professional snooker player, then I want to save the world."

He finally learned to read and write in his teens and at age 27 he wrote on his bedroom wall: "One day I will work at Oxford or Cambridge."

Taking on the world and winning

He recalls how he talked to his friend and college mentor Sandro Sandi: "Sandro told me, 'I think you can do this - I think we can take on the world and win.' Looking back, that was when I first really believed in myself.

"A lot of academics say they stumbled into this line of work, but from that moment I was determined and focused - I knew that this would be my goal. On reflection, this is what I was meant to do," he told Wales Online.