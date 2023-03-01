The remains of four dead US presidents set to be blasted into space

Blasting off ex-Presidents into space

The ex-Presidents are soon set to become a part of Celestis Enterprise Flight, which aims to send a personal flight capsule far beyond the Earth-Moon system, where it will join other planets, moons, asteroids, and comets in our solar system on a "never-ending journey through the cosmos," the company says on its webpage.

Scheduled for launch on a United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, later this year, the mission will complete its burn phase and then be referred to as Enterprise Station, the most distant human outpost where it will orbit the Sun at a distance of 150-300 million miles.

Celestis plans to make Enterprise a human repository too by adding remains of four ex-Presidents, namely, George Washington, Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, to tell future civilizations about bygone American leaders and culture, the press release adds.

How will this work?

If you are wondering whether the idea truly makes sense, then you are not alone. Even the team at Celestis seems to have their own doubts and has therefore offered a rather long and winding explanation. Sifting through it all, we found three letters that somewhat made sense, DNA.

DNA, the genetic material in most living cells Shutter2U/iStock

Short for deoxyribose nucleic acid, DNA has been a key element in helping us understand our past and how we evolved. Last year, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was also awarded to a geneticist who helped understand our links with Neanderthals and how genes flowed to modern-day humans due to migrations that happened 70,000 years ago.