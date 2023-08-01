'Blaze your glory!' Elon Musk unveils new tagline for X, users confused

Just like it’s unclear how X, formerly known as Twitter, will become an ‘everything app,’ its new tagline is also a bit confusing — ‘Blaze your glory.’

Is it a call to become unhinged on the app? (as if half of the microblogging website isn’t already) Or is it asking us to light a doobie? It does remind us of the scene in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood where Leonardo Dicaprio fires up a flamethrower and banishes Charles Manson’s followers to hell.

New tagline appears only on the App Store for iOS users

Twitter owner Elon Musk has other companies like SpaceX which launches rockets into outer space, which sometimes explode minutes after its takeoff. He also runs an automotive company Tesla, which produces cars, which also sometimes explode.