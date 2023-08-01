'Blaze your glory!' Elon Musk unveils new tagline for X, users confused

'Blaze your glory!' Elon Musk unveils new tagline for X, users confusedFrom 'Twitter: Let's Talk' to 'X: Blaze your glory.'Sejal Sharma| Aug 01, 2023 04:41 AM ESTCreated: Aug 01, 2023 04:41 AM ESTcultureElon Musk on the Joe Rogan podcastYouTube Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Just like it’s unclear how X, formerly known as Twitter, will become an ‘everything app,’ its new tagline is also a bit confusing — ‘Blaze your glory.’ Is it a call to become unhinged on the app? (as if half of the microblogging website isn’t already) Or is it asking us to light a doobie? It does remind us of the scene in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood where Leonardo Dicaprio fires up a flamethrower and banishes Charles Manson’s followers to hell.BLAZE YOUR GLORY. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NlDQ3SPEPY— Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) July 31, 2023New tagline appears only on the App Store for iOS usersTwitter owner Elon Musk has other companies like SpaceX which launches rockets into outer space, which sometimes explode minutes after its takeoff. He also runs an automotive company Tesla, which produces cars, which also sometimes explode. See Also Related Elon Musk made sure no one misses the new X sign atop its San Francisco HQ X, formerly Twitter, just took the @x handle without informing its owner If anything, it fits the latest gimmick pulled by the company at its headquarters in San Francisco when it put a huge blazing X sign atop the building and blinded its neighbors. The sign was removed Monday (July 31) after numerous complaints from people living nearby to the building.The tagline appears only on the App Store for iOS users. For Android users, instead of a tagline, the Play Store says ‘X Corp.’Screenshots of iOS App Store (left) and Android Play Store (right)Interesting EngineeringX users reactThis is part of the rebranding of the popular website from Twitter to X. It began in April when the company rolled into another corporate entity called 'X Corp,' bringing it under Elon Musk's ownership.The Twitter owner even tweeted the tagline on Monday, which mostly had comments referring to Musk smoking a joint during Joe Rogan’s podcast in 2018. Blaze Your Glory!!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023It took 17 years for people to familiarize themselves with the Twitter brand, and its iconic blue bird logo. But with new updates, the logo and the name on people’s handsets are being replaced.The rebranding has been tumultuous, to say the least. After changing the company’s name to X, workers were called in to remove the iconic blue bird logo on the San Francisco headquarters, but the Department of Buildings received a complaint about the unsafe removal. Other updates include renaming ‘tweets,’ to ‘posts’ and ‘retweets’ to ‘reposts.’The new X tagline “blaze your glory” is seemingly something that Elon Musk completely made up without consulting anyone and is only meaningful to him, which is basically the same as all of his decisions pic.twitter.com/cmIlmQkfEc— evan (@esjesjesj) July 31, 2023Musk wants X to be an 'everything app.,' which is a reference to China's WeChat, an app that has messaging, audio/video, meetings, translation, social networking, shopping, payments, ride-sharing, and food delivery. Focused on this vision for X as well, Musk wants to build the microblogging website into a replica of WeChat for the US. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerSea change: The engineering challenges of harnessing our oceans to remove CO2The Matrix or the Holodeck: What will the future of gaming look like?Bye-bye bandages? New technology heals wounds using patient's own bloodChina built 600,000 5G base stations in three months when it took US two years to build 100,000Watch SpaceX spray thousands of gallons of water for Starship testThe world's fastest supercomputer with a processing power of 4 exaflops unveiledDark matter search advances with new experiment to spot axionsHow insect-inspired microphones are revolutionizing our hearingA special new tape could make small, efficient nuclear fusion reactors possible Job Board