'Blaze your glory!' Elon Musk unveils new tagline for X, users confused

From 'Twitter: Let's Talk' to 'X: Blaze your glory.'
Sejal Sharma
| Aug 01, 2023 04:41 AM EST
Created: Aug 01, 2023 04:41 AM EST
Elon Musk on the Joe Rogan podcast

Just like it’s unclear how X, formerly known as Twitter, will become an ‘everything app,’ its new tagline is also a bit confusing — ‘Blaze your glory.’ 

Is it a call to become unhinged on the app? (as if half of the microblogging website isn’t already) Or is it asking us to light a doobie? It does remind us of the scene in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood where Leonardo Dicaprio fires up a flamethrower and banishes Charles Manson’s followers to hell.

New tagline appears only on the App Store for iOS users

Twitter owner Elon Musk has other companies like SpaceX which launches rockets into outer space, which sometimes explode minutes after its takeoff. He also runs an automotive company Tesla, which produces cars, which also sometimes explode.

If anything, it fits the latest gimmick pulled by the company at its headquarters in San Francisco when it put a huge blazing X sign atop the building and blinded its neighbors. The sign was removed Monday (July 31) after numerous complaints from people living nearby to the building.

The tagline appears only on the App Store for iOS users. For Android users, instead of a tagline, the Play Store says ‘X Corp.’

'Blaze your glory!' Elon Musk unveils new tagline for X, users confused
Screenshots of iOS App Store (left) and Android Play Store (right)

Interesting Engineering

X users react

This is part of the rebranding of the popular website from Twitter to X. It began in April when the company rolled into another corporate entity called 'X Corp,' bringing it under Elon Musk's ownership.

The Twitter owner even tweeted the tagline on Monday, which mostly had comments referring to Musk smoking a joint during Joe Rogan’s podcast in 2018. 

It took 17 years for people to familiarize themselves with the Twitter brand, and its iconic blue bird logo. But with new updates, the logo and the name on people’s handsets are being replaced.

The rebranding has been tumultuous, to say the least. After changing the company’s name to X, workers were called in to remove the iconic blue bird logo on the San Francisco headquarters, but the Department of Buildings received a complaint about the unsafe removal. 

Other updates include renaming ‘tweets,’ to ‘posts’ and ‘retweets’ to ‘reposts.’

Musk wants X to be an 'everything app.,' which is a reference to China's WeChat, an app that has messaging, audio/video, meetings, translation, social networking, shopping, payments, ride-sharing, and food delivery.

Focused on this vision for X as well, Musk wants to build the microblogging website into a replica of WeChat for the US.

