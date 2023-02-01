Blockchain skills have soared in popularity despite crypto crash

Report: The demand for blockchain skills increased by 552% in 2022.

The price of Bitcoin fell by 64% in the same year.

The report is based on 209,249 skills assessments.

In 2022, the crypto market collapsed.

The price of Bitcoin fell by 64 percent, and the price of Ethereum —the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization— took a nosedive of 67 percent in comparison to 2021. Other cryptocurrencies followed, and many crypto companies crashed into bankruptcy.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's first and largest cryptocurrency, started crashing in November 2022. CC Null/Tim Reckmann

But even in the middle of this “crypto winter,” the demand for blockchain skills in the job market increased by 552 percent in 2022, according to the DevSkiller Digital & IT Skills Report 2023. Blockchain skills are, therefore, the fastest-growing in-demand IT skills in the assessment.