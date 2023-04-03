BloombergGPT: Bloomberg to launch its own AI model for financial market

The launch of ChatGPT, marked the arrival of generative AI which businesses have scrambled to adopt it into their processes and products rapidly. Companies like Microsoft have been at the forefront of adding AI tools to their existing offerings, while others have developed own tools to support their requirements.

Bloomberg, which is largely known as a media house, also offers financial software and enterprise applications for financial organizations, and its new AI model is designed to help its customers unlock new opportunities that are available with Bloomberg.

What can BloombergGPT do?

Since its founding in 1981, Bloomberg has been collecting and maintaining data in the form of financial language documents. According to the press release, the company has been using AI, machine learning (ML), and NLP in the financial markets for more than a decade.

With the rise in large language models, the company's researchers were looking for ways to train a model that combines finance data with general-purpose datasets. The ML Product and Research Group collaborated with the AI Engineering team to tap into the financial data that the company has been collecting for over 40 years.

The rise of AI is bringing new capabilities to the market Black_Kira/iStock

The team put together a 363 billion token dataset using financial documents in English, which was further augmented with a 345 billion token public dataset to create a massive training dataset consisting of over 700 billion tokens.