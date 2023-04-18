Trending
Did unicorns exist?
Chinese spy balloons
Elon Musk's X.AI
Antarctica Wind Turbines
Germany says goodbye to nuclear
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

'BlueSky' wants to market itself as a 'Musk-free' space, says CEO

"BlueSky," a decentralized alternative to Twitter is accepting new users.
Christopher McFadden
| Apr 18, 2023 03:51 AM EST
Created: Apr 18, 2023 03:51 AM EST
culture
Jack Dorsey and BlueSky
Jack Dorsey and BlueSky

1 2 

A new decentralized "Musk-proof" version of Twitter has been announced called "BlueSky." Unveiled in an interview by "BlueSky's" CEO Jay Graber, the new social media platform has been incubated by Twitter and is almost ready for general release.

Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey founded the new Twitter alternative just before Musk's takeover of Twitter as a "public benefit" company to build an open-source, decentralized social media protocol. Initially set up as an invite-only access platform, it has now started to accept other users.

As a proffered competitor to Twitter, this puts "BlueSky" in direct competition with other new social media platforms like Nostr and Mastodon, the former also funded and supported by Dorsey.

But is it any good? According to the Verge, which had early access, it is currently a "shameless clone of Twitter." However, it does have some key differences from the latter. For example, " a key difference is that it defaults to a chronological feed of who you follow and lets you choose to toggle between a 'What’s Hot' algorithmic feed.," the Verge reports.

"BlueSky" also lacks some critical decentralized functions, like the ability to export account data. It also lacks, at present, a promised marketplace of feed algorithms that users can select from. But, as Verge points out, it is still very early for the new social media platform.

But what makes "BlueSky" different from its other non-Twitter competitors? "We’ve designed a protocol that has three big things we think are missing from the Mastodon ecosystem: account portability, global discoverability, [and] composable, customizable curation and moderation.," explained BlueSky's CEO Jay Graber.

"We don’t see ourselves as [competing] with Mastodon — we welcome approaches to decentralize social platforms and are simply taking a different, opinionated approach. Our focus right now is on building out our approach and proving it works at scale," she added.

Most Popular

Graber also addressed concerns around rumors that Elon Musk plans to ban links to rival sites like BlueSky on Twitter. "As the owner of a centralized site, he is free to do that if he wants. But this is exactly why what we’re building is important — the AT Protocol gives users freedom, and developers locked-open APIs," Grabber explained.

If this does happen, Grabber explained how a similar thing wouldn't be possible on "BlueSky" due to its inherent decentralized nature. "That’s the benefit of account portability between services that we’ve designed around. Users can still opt into the convenience of an easy-to-use service, but the user’s ability to leave when they want constrains the service’s ability to abuse their power," Graber told the Verge.

When exactly "BlueSky's" all-singing-all-dancing version will be released is yet to be seen. Still, it is shaping up to be a solid alternative to Twitter in this ever-chaotic social media ecosystem.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/r1Or1zYEwn/timheader.png
Smart roads, wireless EV charging, and the future of American infrastructure
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/hPpt8VbddUqMedDyJvlX5smCdHbgajADzGS4yZEv.jpg
China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/05/image/jpeg/CTcTiUAkLIhblWMrSU0v5V1tKAOC8eTLTd1dI4d2.jpg
Archaeologists find an overlooked treasure of a 15th-century Norse king
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/28/image/jpeg/6RAz1B38pQpJMDYbjoXAwx1wQn4LwwhwIK2h1quD.jpg
A Norwegian company is turning worn-out tires into oil
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/rfr8jRewAUtKvGtDH9GB5sXmpQTDAuDv57f6rWzj.jpg
China's 'artificial sun' sets new world record by running for 403 seconds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/14/image/jpeg/pO1Zjpk2BUncI8XgEXKaoSMBWa7Vh8OUaQDLiONA.jpg
The mineral that could remove 1 billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/lTkflnaMR8Bl45huKKV54LyiaOiBtQDCYl2XwXQl.jpg
Novel device smaller than rice successfully shrinks pancreatic cancer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/02/image/jpeg/3R98szkrEm9UOH8mEFB0ZAVMGAmSYjONUf2X2qhD.jpg
The age when scientists are most productive pinpointed by a new study
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/17BNgtFIkd8J0IyoDqpx2e4RlGs6YfnPQt56Q5NT.jpg
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
More Stories
scienceAustralian astrophysicist says ‘we are lucky’ SpaceX’s Crew-1 debris landed in a rural area
Chris Young| 8/13/2022
scienceLego-like recycling will transform how we use these future plastics
Sade Agard| 10/6/2022
innovationRise of the machines – The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 11/4/2022