'BlueSky' wants to market itself as a 'Musk-free' space, says CEO

As a proffered competitor to Twitter, this puts "BlueSky" in direct competition with other new social media platforms like Nostr and Mastodon, the former also funded and supported by Dorsey.

But is it any good? According to the Verge, which had early access, it is currently a "shameless clone of Twitter." However, it does have some key differences from the latter. For example, " a key difference is that it defaults to a chronological feed of who you follow and lets you choose to toggle between a 'What’s Hot' algorithmic feed.," the Verge reports.

"BlueSky" also lacks some critical decentralized functions, like the ability to export account data. It also lacks, at present, a promised marketplace of feed algorithms that users can select from. But, as Verge points out, it is still very early for the new social media platform.

But what makes "BlueSky" different from its other non-Twitter competitors? "We’ve designed a protocol that has three big things we think are missing from the Mastodon ecosystem: account portability, global discoverability, [and] composable, customizable curation and moderation.," explained BlueSky's CEO Jay Graber.

"We don’t see ourselves as [competing] with Mastodon — we welcome approaches to decentralize social platforms and are simply taking a different, opinionated approach. Our focus right now is on building out our approach and proving it works at scale," she added.