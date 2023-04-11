The bodies of Vesuvius' victims weren't well-preserved due to extreme heat

Heat was above 550°C

According to earlier studies, when a volcano erupts, a mass of scorching gases and particles may occasionally rush down the mountain and strike locations in the immediate area.

It has been discovered that the temperatures of these flows are above 550 degrees Celsius (1022 degrees Fahrenheit). After examining an eruption in Martinique back in 1902, proof of such an event was discovered, as reported by Phys.

Around 30,000 individuals were killed in that eruption. The research team has discovered evidence of such a flow hitting the town of Herculaneum during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, which resulted in the incineration of individuals residing there.

Due to the distance between Pompeii and the surrounding area, its residents were spared. They were instead buried alive in ash.

Eruption victim of Vesuvius in Pompeii. Flory/iStock

The geologists' latest endeavor involved gathering carbonized wood samples from Herculaneum locations and analyzing them in their lab. As a result, they discovered that individuals had signs of having been exposed to scorching gas for a brief period. They propose that this is a consequence of exposure to a diluted pyroclastic density stream (PDC).

The reason preserved bodies, like those at Pompeii, were not discovered in Herculaneum is explained by the researchers' hypothesis that such a blast of gas and particles would reduce a human victim to a tiny pile of burned bones and ash.

At the Collegium Augustalium, they did discover some of one victim's fragmentary organ remains— a skull with a vitrified brain inside. The discovery implied that the brain had been rapidly cooled after being burned at a high temperature, converting it into glass.