Boeing 747: End of an era as final aircraft is delivered

Designed as a giant military transport jet, the 747 was converted into a passenger aircraft after Pan Am's Juan Trippe offered Boeing a $500 million deal to build an airplane that could carry hundreds of passengers simultaneously and help reduce the costs of air travel for passengers.

The aircraft first took to the skies in 1969 but was designed to serve as a passenger and cargo aircraft. Back in the 1960's supersonic travel was expected to be the next big thing in passenger travel, and the 747's unique shape allowed the aircraft to switch to a cargo role by lifting the cone-shaped nose.

The jet that shrank the world

Supersonic travel arrived and departed, but with the 747, airline passengers could experience luxury never seen before in the skies. The aircraft's upper deck, which was considered a break room for flight crew, became the epitome of grandeur as airlines converted them into lounges and later as premium passenger seating.

Earlier aircraft versions also came with movie-screening facilities as the four-engine airplane crossed oceans without stopping. The first two-aisle aircraft was further modified over the years to seat as many as 550 passengers in a single flight. People were keen to travel to new destinations in lesser time as the aircraft cruised at nearly 500 knots (907 km/h).

The aircraft remains iconic for the four sets of engines and vital equipment like hydraulic systems and landing gears, making for some great landing and take-off videos.