Boston Dynamics robot dogs to paint art for National Gallery of Victoria

The three robots will now paint by themselves using sticks of oil paint on an acrylic ground canvas attached to the wall for work in this year’s NGV Triennial, opening in Melbourne in December.

Pilat sees Basia as “a companion” and says she will miss it while it paints in Melbourne.

“It is like having a small child – at some point, you have to let the child get on the bus by themselves; that is how this feels,” she told The Guardian on Wednesday.

Pilat was already commissioned to paint a portrait of Spot by Boston Dynamics, and that’s how she came to know the machines more intimately.

“I thought of it as a new celebrity, a new ruling class,” she said. “Portraits reflect power in society – Andy Warhol was painting celebrities, old portraiture reflected aristocracy. Now the power is going towards the machine, and it’s our obligation to really engage with it. It’s on us, their parents, to engage and train them to be good future citizens.”